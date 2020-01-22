Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged political gladiators in the state to unite for the benefit of the entire people of the state.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Gov.ernor Aminu Tambuwal, Malam Muhammad Bello, said that Abubakar made the appeal when he received the governor during a courtesy visit to the Sultan yesterday.

The monarch said it was high time the political gladiators set aside their differences and worked together to achieve maximum benefit for the people of the state.

“There has never been a time in the history of our state that contentious politics almost crippled it like this one that was laid to rest by the Supreme Court.

“As such we appeal for peace to continue to reign as it has been known for in the seat of the Caliphate,” he urged.

The eminent traditional ruler further admonished all leaders in the state that whatever the situation, they remain servants of the people.

“All the people of the state are one for eternity. Power belongs to Allah. Anyone who gets it should be magnanimous and he who losses must not drag unnecessarily.”

He assured all parties that the Caliphate is home to all, adding that the it will continue to give advises, solicited or otherwise to all the leaders in the state.

The Sultan, drew the attention to the fact that “the Supreme Court is not the final arbiter of all cases. Allah’s arbitration judgment is final and we should all strive to gain His favour.’’

During the royal visit, Tambuwal renewed his call on the people of the state to remain united in pursuance of the collective good of all.