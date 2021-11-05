From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar II has urged citizens across the country to always be their brothers keeper.

Sultan stated this during the 25th years anniversary of Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera on the throne held at Argungu town.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar II, who is also the chairman of the occasion commended the invited guests from different states for accepting to attend the 25th years anniversary of Emir Argungu, noted that such brotherhood should be continue among the people across the country.

“I want to thanks all of your for accepting our invitations. Those of you from far and near, from Doso. We should all be our brother keeper. As Usman Dan Fodio use to say, we should let brotherhood be our daily actions”.

Sultan who pray for the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera to witness 50th anniversary, lauded the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu and others important personalities who were turbaned for accepting the titles.

He urged people to continue to live in peace and continue to be their brothers keepers.

In his remarks, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also preaches brotherhood, unity and to emulate Sultan and Emir of Argungu who have been leading their people with just, patience and fairness.

Bagudu, noted that for the last 25 years Emir of Argungu have been on the throne, he has being display high level of responsibility to his people, do justice among his subjects.

He recalled that, his father, Late Muhammad Mera, ruled Argungu for 36 years before he inherited his father’s throne stressed that, he has being doing a great job since he become the Emir of the Emirate.

In his appreciation speech, Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, who gave glory to Almighty Allah for given him the opportunity to be on the throne to serve his people, said, everything he did especially how he has being guiding his people was due to God guidance and supported.

He also Governor Bagudu,late General Sani Abacha for given him the opportunity to serve his people and Sultan of Sokoto other Emirs and district heads for attended his 25th years anniversary.

The guest speaker, Professor Sheikh Ahmad Ibrahim Maqari, who is also the Chief imam of National Mosque, Abuja, spoke on leadership, responsibility and justice, stressed the need for justice between the leaders, their subjects and other religious.

Maqari who mentioned various verses from the Quran and Prophet Muhammad hadith’s, stressed the need for balance, equality in leadership, justice to the general public to ensure peace and stability.

According to him, ” God says all creators must do justice and balance if you are Muslims or non Muslims, if you want to do justice, you must be just and balance. If one respect your rule and the other did not, you must do justice between them”.

The representative of people of Doso, in Niger Republic, Jarmakwai Doso explained the ancient historical links with Argungu Emirate before the colonial era, stressed that they have same great grand fathers and mothers as well as religious links.

The ceremony was attended by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and other first class Emirs across Nigeria and Niger Republic.

