Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday has expressed his sympathy to the people of Kebbi state and government over the flooding disaster which has destroyed properties and farms land.

Sultan, who paid a sympathy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, accompanied by Emir Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammadu Illuyasu Bashar,Emir Argungu,Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, called on the Federal Government to assist flood victims in all the affected states in the country.

He said:,” We came to visit the cemetery of Sheikh Abdullahin Gwandu, and pray for the deceased as well as showcase the importance of visiting the cemetery of pious people so as to observe lessons and, be a reminder to us that the death is certain; hence we should correct our mistakes and do good deeds for ourselves and humanity.”

The Sultan , who sympathised with the state government and people of the state over the recent flood that wreck havoc on farmlands, said, “we are also here to sympathise with the government, our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the recent floods in the state.

“We should know that the flood is an act from Allah, but measures should be taken as we are calling on Federal Government, state government and well- to- do individuals to assist farmers in all the affected states of the federation.

“Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger States are all states with similar socio- cultural and economic backgrounds; the boundary delineation and politics should not divide us as we are one,” he said.

The sultan commended the Emirs of four Emirate councils in the state and the state government for their untiring effort to ensure the maintenance of peace in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Bagudu, informed the Sultan that the flood was unprecedented in the history of the state, adding that over 500,000 hectares had been lost to the flood.

According to him,”we are assuring the victims that the federal government will not leave us alone as the state has started receiving assistance from philanthropists, and we are sure that more will come.

” We are also committed to the dry season farming and we are determined to replace what we have lost to flood as soon as the water recede,” he said.

Governor Bagudu thanked the Sultan for the visit and also condoled him over the death of the District Head of Aliero, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad II, who died today.