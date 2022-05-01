From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, May 2 as day for Eid-el-Fitr.

His declaration was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Sokoto yesterday night.

The Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto, who spoke on behalf of the Sultan, said that the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting across the country.

He said that there was no further reports confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH on Saturday April 30, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.

“Therefore, Sunday 1st May, 2022, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH,” the statement reads in part.

While urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, Sultan also felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.