He Sultan of Sokoto and the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) , Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday March 15, as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH.

Abubakar, made the declaration in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent.

“This is for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH on Saturday March 13, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Rajab 1442AH.

“Therefore, Sunday March 14, will be 30th day of Rajab 1442AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report, and accordingly declared Monday March 15, as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sha’aban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.