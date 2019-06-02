Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by banditry activities, orphans and the needy in Zamfara State.

Flagging off the distribution of the relief materials in Gusau yesterday, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar represented by the Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera said the gesture was to cushion the effects of the hardship of the IDPs, the needy and orphans in the state.

Sultan added that the Ramadan period was chosen to enable the beneficiaries to perform their religious obligations with ease and also celebrate the Eid Fitri in a joyous mood despite their travails. “This foundation is aimed at providing succour to the people who in one way or the other are in difficulties irrespective of their religious or tribal affiliations. We have given this gesture in Kaduna, Sokoto and today we are here in Zamfara for the same purpose”, he said.

Receiving the donation, the Emir of Anka and chairman Zamfara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed commended the Sultan for the gesture, which he said will go a long way to bring succour to the beneficiaries. “The emir urged the foundation to extend it focus towards educational scholarships to improve the literacy level in the region”, he said.

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development with support from the Nigerian Custom service donated 350 bags of 50kg rice, 300 (25litres) jerry Cans of groundnut oil and 200 (6 yards) wrappers