Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the activities of bandits, orphans and the needy in Zamfara State.

Flagging off the distribution of the relief materials in Gusau on Saturday, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar represented by the Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera said the gesture was to cushion the pains suffered by the IDPs, the needy and orphans in the state.

Sultan added that the Ramadan period was chosen to enable the beneficiaries to perform their religious obligations with ease and also celebrate the Eid Fitri Sallah in a joyous mood despite their travails.