From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal alongside his Kaduna and Kebbi states counterparts Nasir Elrufai, and Atiku Bagudu are among personalities that attended the burial rite of the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Marafa Danbaba

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, was also part of the jana’iz prayers held at the Sultan Muhammad Bello Mosque and led by the Chief Imam of Sokoto, Imam Malami Akwara.

His remains were laid to rest at a private family burial ground in Sokoto.

The 13th Magajin Garin of Sokoto died on Saturday morning at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna at the age of 51 after a brief illness.

Former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, in his condolence message, described late Danbaba as a distinguished gentleman and respected traditional ruler who contributed immensely to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate, and the nation, in general.

According to Wamakko, Sokoto Caliphate has indeed lost a father and a respected leader who lived a life of service to the Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.