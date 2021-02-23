From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has been inducted as the face of Integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The minister was awarded the rare honour by the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies of the University of Abuja, in his office, yesterday, in Abuja.

The honour on the minister was in line with his impeccable track record in public office, integrity, statesmanship, hard work and the revolutionary strides he brought to ministry.

In his remarks, Onu said Nigeria must go back to its lost values in order to be a prosperous, strong and united country.

He said nation should not take integrity for granted, adding that President Buhari’s integrity paved the way for All Progressives Congress’ victory in 2015.

The minister said President Buhari is committed to building a strong socio-economic foundation for Nigeria.

He fondly remembered the late Sultan Maccido as a Nigerian who was upright and committed to a strong and united Nigeria.

Earlier, Director of the Sultan Maccido institute, Muttulah Olasupo, said Onu is a man of integrity, who brought landmark achievements to the development of science and technology in Nigeria.

He said his institute’s decision to induct Onu will inspire many young Nigerians to appreciate and emulate individuals with imbued integrity.

He described integrity as a social capital and urged young people that integrity pays.