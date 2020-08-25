Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday held a meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The Sultan did not make any comment after the meeting, as he simply responded to journalists’ inquiries by saying: “I came to visit my brother.”

However, Governor El-Rufa’i said the Sultan was in Kaduna to advise and guide him on how to ensure lasting peace in southern Kaduna. He said the concern of his administration has always been to see people living together in peace because all human beings are equal and created by God.

The Governor said he welcomed the Peace and Reconciliation Summit held at Zangon Kataf on Saturday, where Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities resolved to live in peace.

He noted that the major religions “teach us to love for others what we love for ourselves. Therefore, we are happy with what the Chief of Atyap started. May God reward him for inviting all the ethnic groups under his chiefdom, to agree to live in peace and harmony.’’

The governor said that his relationship with the Sultan started when he was a student at Barewa College, adding that ‘’he knew me since I was 12 years old and he used to advise us on what we needed to do and how to achieve peace and progress.”