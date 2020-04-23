Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday, April 24th, the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He declared that the sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier on Thursday which is the 30th day of the Month of Shaban and signifies Friday, the 24th of April as the First day of Ramadan 1441.

Sultan Abubakar called on the Muslim community in the country to start the fast on Friday in accordance with the teachings of Islam

He urged Muslims to use the month to pray against the spread of COVID-19 in the country and to work in line with the directives of the government and health authorities in the country.

The Sultan called all Muslim in the country and beyond to observe the fast with the ultimate fear of God, saying Muslims in the country should use the period to fast for the leaders of the country at all levels.