From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, said those who are clamouring for the abolishment of National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme did not mean well for the country.

Sultan stated this on Monday in Sokoto when he received the Batch-A Stream-2 members of the Scheme who are currently undergoing orientation exercise in the state.

The monarch explained that NYSC scheme was established to foster unity, proper encouragement and development of common ties among Nigeria’s nationality.

“I heard there is a bill for the scrapping of NYSC scheme is at the National Assembly. Let me tell you that those behind that bill did not mean well for this country,” Sultan said.

He noted that national scheme is most needed now when Nigeria is dividing along ethnicity and religious backgrounds.

He welcomed the new corp members, assuring that Sokoto is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Sultan Abubakar further encouraged them to see Sokoto state as their second home state. He also enjoined them to respect the customs, and traditions of their host communities.

He also urged them to be security conscious admitting that there is security challenges in some parts of the state as part of global phenomena.

“I urged you to be security conscious while staying in Sokoto, you know there is security challenges now in all over the world which we here have our own share. Don’t keep late at night, if you have any challenges, contact your district head because they are like your father and guardian,” the Monarch advised.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Philip Enaberue, thanked Sultan for his unflinching support to the scheme in the state.

Enaberue further said as tradition they were in the palace to pay homage to Sultan and seek his fatherly advice.