George Onyejiuwa , Owerri

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, were among dignitaries that converged on Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, for a post election peace summit.

During the summit which was organised by the National Council of Traditional Rulers, the Sultan of Sokoto said the unity of Nigeria was of paramount interest to everyone.

“We’re here today to mark the South East post-election and peace conference of the National Council of Traditional Rulers. The unity of Nigeria is of paramount interest to all of us, that is why we have gathered here.

“One thing I’m glad for is that the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, made good his promise of hosting us as we left Enugu for Imo State. We’re here also to commission this wonderful edifice, in fact the first of its kind in Nigeria built by the people’s governor.”

The Ooni of Ife enjoined Nigerians to join the leaders to find lasting peace to the diverse political and cultural situations.

“My fellow traditional rulers from across the various ethnic groups of Nigeria, I want us to bear in mind that the reason for this conference is the peace of this country.

“We cannot afford to be seated on our various thrones and see the people we are ruling scattered. So, the peace of Nigeria must cost us something worth sacrificing.

“All of us seated here have a duty to let our subjects know that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

“Therefore, we must rise up to join our leaders to find lasting peace to our diverse political and cultural situations.”

Governor Okorocha, said one of the problems in the country is that other ethnic nationalities were yet to understand the Igbo.

He described the Igbo ethnic group as the most misrepresented in Nigeria, noting that it is only an Igbo man among other ethnic groups, who goes to another culture, settles and develops the community.

“The Igbo man is the one who will hardly come back home to his grassroots without leaving a lasting impression of good development in the place he is living. But, Nigerians have taken this for weakness. And that’s why they’re chased from pillar to post as if they’re not part of the entity called Nigeria,” he said.

The host, Eze Samuel Ohiri, who is the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers remarked: “Our joy knows no bound today to see our brother traditional rulers come to have this national summit in Imo, our dear state.”