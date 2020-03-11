Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has pledged that the Sokoto Sultanate Council would sustain the relationship with the Argungu Emirate of Kebbi State – a relationship dating back to 1934 – by keeping the fishing festival alive in the interest of interstate unity.

Abubakar made the remark through a representative on Wednesday at the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival (AIFCF) 2020 symposium and the Interstates quiz and essay writing competition grand finale.

The Sultan’s representative, Waziri Sokoto, Prof Sambo Junaidu, said that a similar competition took place at the Sultanate towards the last quarter of 2019, organised locally by the Kabawan Kanta Development Forum, an event which was intimated the Sultan by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, CON.

“Following this, the Sultan welcomed the effort of the Argungu Emirate and suggested that the idea of the event should be supported in the interest of promoting interstate unity, particularly in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States,” Prof Junaidu stated.

“I understand that today’s event is the culmination of those efforts and exchange of ideas between Argungu Emirate and the Sokoto Sultanate Council which is a highly welcomed idea,” he continued.

“I wish to convey the full support of the Sultanate Council in this event because it is a partnership which will help remind us of the history behind initiating of the Argungu Fishing Festival since 1934. This historic event tremendously helped to cement the relationship between Sokoto and Kabi.

“I also understand that a number of sponsors namely UNESCO, the National Communications Commission, the National Council for Arts and Culture, Peak Milk Plc, etc., have either sponsored or proposed to sponsor the different aspects of the event all aimed at promoting knowledge, education and unity in our three states.

“I have been informed that all of these organisations and companies have accepted to keep supporting this event. I wish to state here that the Sokoto Sultanate is equally committed to seeing that this project which lies at the bottom of our friendship and fraternity is kept alive,” he stated.

The Waziri Sokoto commended the Kebbi State Government as well as the Argungu Emirate Council for their various roles in seeing that the event became a success.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muhammed Suleiman Argungu, commended the organisers of the competition and noted that his administration would continue to work hard in promoting interstate unity.

Earlier, Kebbi State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education Alhaji Muhammad Magawatta Aleiro said that the competition would provide an avenue for various students across different states to interact and exchanges ideas and knowledge.

The students who participated in the competition were drawn from Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and other neighbouring states.