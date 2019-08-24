Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday received the sum of N50,000 only as bride price from his in-law.

The wedding rite was between Sultan’s daughter, Princess Fatima Sa’ad Abubakar and her husband, Mahmoud Isah Yuguda, son of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda.

The ceremony took place at the Sultan Bello Jima’at Mosque around 12 noon and the Emir of Gwandu Muhammad Bashar gave Fatima out in marriage to the Emir of Bauchi who represented the groom after the payment of N50,000 as bride price.

The solemnisation ceremony was presided by prominent Islamic clerics including the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja, Professor Shehu Galadanchi, the Chief Imam of Ghana and the Sarkin Malamai of Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa, among others.

Prominent Nigerians that included representatives of President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, religious and traditional leaders graced the occasion.

Among the government dignitaries were the Chief of Staff to the President Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others included Chief Justice of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, Idris Adamu, Governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Imo, Osun, Plateau, Adamawa and Enugu states as well as former governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states, Adamu Mu’azu and Attahiru Bafarawa and a host of others

Also in attendance were Emirs of Kano, Argungu, Etsu Nupe, Dass, Oluwo of Iwo and some chiefs from the South East.

The officiating clerics prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, just as they sought Allah’s guidance for the leaders.