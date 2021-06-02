This comes as a last effort in my bid to get the Sultan of Sokoto His Royal Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III (CFR), to take steps to end the 21 – year – long calamities in the country and the insecurity in the nation in the last 12 years. As everyone can appreciate the baffling insecurity situation in the country has been worsening since I made an appeal to the monarch three months ago in the column of March 31 and April 7.

Seven years ago, I did a series from August 6 through 27, 2014 captioned “I fear for Nigeria’s future.” A few days later President Goodluck Jonathan came out to say that God would soon disappoint the prophets of doom as the insecurity in the country would soon come to an end. But contrary to his belief I was not making a prediction. I came up with the article because Almighty God that month warned me not raise Nigeria’s matter with Him again and this was ominous to me and I have been proved right.

The facts are available online on the number of attacks Boko Haram insurgents had carried out each year from 2009 when their operations began through this year, a period of twelve years. But inspite of President Jonathan’s prophecy in October 2014 one hundred and fifty people were killed by the terrorists, in the last two months of that year.

While from January 1 – May 28, 2015 two thousand five hundred and fourteen people were shot dead or slaughtered. This made it a total of two thousand six hundred and sixty – four people killed in President Jonathan’s last seven months in office and the insecurity has continued till today, six years after.

I wrote the appeal to the Sultan of Sokoto published three months ago following the request of a retired Air Force officer and six days after my article came out Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on a visit to Governor Nasir El – Rufai of Kaduna State in his office on April 13 said the Lord had told him that the problems of Nigeria would soon become a thing of the past.

But since he made the statement, the calamities and insecurity situation in the country caused by Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and kidnapping have been worsening week after week. In the last seven weeks, up to a dozen police stations, the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Immigration Service and State Security have been attacked in the South – East and South – South.

Disasters within a short period were not happening before my appeal to the Sultan three months ago. But last week Thursday 36 people were reported killed in Katsina – Ala and Mbakpa in the Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State. That same day 14 people were murdered in Makeri a town in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State and on Saturday, Fulani herdsmen were said to have exterminated 42 people in Benue State and eight in Na’ikko and Dakyauro villages in Kaduna State.

While on Sunday 35 persons were said to have been killed in five states. Thirty of them in three communities in Benue State near the boundary with Ebonyi State, four in a village in Enugu State, one in Nasarawa State. That same day a frontline leader of the All Progressives Congress, Adamawa State –born Alhaji Ahmed Ali Gulak, a former Political Adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, who was murdered in Owerri, Imo State.

Two years ago, I had in the column of May 22 & 29, 2019 made a subtle appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto to take steps to end the insecurity in the country. The article had the title: Buhari or Sultan of Sokoto can end our insecurity doing God’s will.

Eleven days later after I made an appeal to the Ancient of Days on June 9 and he agreed to my plea. I had another series from June 12 – 26, captioned: Ending insecurity: God to send message to the Sultan of Sokoto. But till date the Lord has not done so because he is still angry with Nigerian leaders.

As I revealed last year in the column of February 26, 2020 the worsening insecurity situation since the second term of President Buhari began on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 was caused by the way he was re – elected. The article had the headline: Worsening insecurity caused by the outcome of February 23, 2019 presidential poll.

As I disclosed in the article the Heavenly Father said Buhari’s victory was manipulated. He told me this two days after the election when I asked Him about it and eight months later He repeated it on October 30 on His own.

Sometime last year the Chairman of INEC Professor Mahmood Yakubu came out publicly to say that he regretted postponing the poll fixed for February 16 by one week to the 23rd. Why would he have said that if it was not that there was hanky – panky in what he did? I believe the period of the delay was the time he and APC leaders used to plan and carry out their manipulation of returning President Buhari to office for a second term.

To me this is the reason why banditry and kidnapping have been rampant in President Buhari’s Katsina State in the last two years. Since my appeal to him in 2019 was also to the Sultan I won’t be surprised if insecurity extends to Sokoto State one day.

For continuation next Wednesday

How aborigenes can overcome immigrant Lagosians’ problem

Before going into how this can be done I need to complete where the ancestors of the last two of the five elected governors of Lagos State in the last 42 years came from. Last week, I had it that the ancestors of Governor Lateef Jakande in office from October 1, 1979 – December 30, 1983 are from Omuaran in Kwara State and that those of Governor Bola Tinubu (May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007) were from Iragbiji in Osun State. While those of his successor, Governor Babatunde Fasola (May 29, 2007 – May 28, 2015) were aborigines of Ilesa also in Osun State.

Those of the man who took over from him Governor Akinwumi Ambode (May 29, 2015 – May 28, 2019) came from the Ilaje area of Ondo State, although he was born and bred in Epe, Lagos State, where his parents relocated to several decades ago.

The ancestors of incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu whose parents lived in Omididun Street on Lagos Island were from Ijebu – Mushin in Ogun State. In other words, all the forebear of the five Governors are immigrant Lagosians not aboriginals as they are claiming and many a people believe.

The problem in Lagos is that since the 1860s when freed slaves were brought to Lagos the immigrants and their descendants have dominated the politics and business in Lagos because they have been overwhelmingly more in population than the indigenes.

They have also always been more educated, enlightened and wealthier than the aboriginal Lagosians.

To be continued next week

Phone Number Correction

In the column of last March 31 titled worsening insecurity: An appeal to Sultan of Sokoto on Nigeria’s stability I had the telephone of Mr. Ishaya as 080 – 8211 – 319, leaving out the last figure of 9. So his correct number is 080 – 8211 – 3199.

I also made a mistake with the number of Mr. Gabriel in the column of May 19 with the headline: Apology on missing Pabulum two weeks ago. Instead of the second to the last figure which was 8 I made it 5 and had 080 – 7795 – 0552. The correct one is 080 – 7795 – 0582. It is necessary to make the correction because if people tried the number and it was picked by another person they would have thought that I lied.

But with the publication of their correct phone numbers anyone interested can call them for the authentication or otherwise of my stories.