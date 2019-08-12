Both Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State have urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, and peaceful coexistence in the interest of national unity.

They made the calls, yesterday, in separate Eid-el-Kabir messages in Sokoto.

The Sultan said as a day of sacrifice, Muslims must seek divine intervention in all their activities.

“I, therefore, appeal to all of you to pray for peace and unity of the country. We should pray and support our leaders to succeed in the effort of sustaining the peace and progress of the nation.

“We have seen a lot of commitments and dedication in the fight against insecurity, with our support and fervent prayers, we will surely succeed,” he said.

The monarch equally urged Muslim faithful to always reflect on and uphold the virtues of the eid-el-Kabir such as patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

On his part, Governor Tambuwal urged Muslims to fervently pray for peace.

“This is a season that symbolises sacrifice and faith in divine will, this is because all our success are out of the commitment to the will of Allah.

“It is by Allah’s grace that we are where we are today. I greet our people on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives. Let us imbibe the lesson in the submission to the will of Allah by Prophet Abraham,” he said.

The governor added that the period also offered a moment for peoples’ good deeds in charity and generosity to strengthen their hands in prayers for societal progress and peace.

He appealed to all Nigerians to dedicate this period to supplication for peace and tranquility in our land in view of the current security challenges.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West), has urged Nigerians to engage in activities that would promote peace, unity and progress.

Adamu made the call on Sunday in Keffi in an Eid-el Kabir message to his constituents.

“The nation can only achieve meaningful progress and development if there is peace and stability. Nigerians must learn to be peaceful if we want to forge ahead,” he said.

The senator said that peace was priceless and non-negotiable, urging Nigerians to pray fervently for it.

He advised Nigerians to focus on activities that would bind them together and avoid statements capable of hurting each other.

Adamu urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of political, religious or other differences.