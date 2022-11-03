The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians

to promote brotherhood and have a positive attitude to nation building,

Abubakar made the call at the closing of the ninth Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio week organised by Sultanate Council in collaboration with the National Council for Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) and other organisations in Sokoto.

He said the council in collaboration with scholars, institutions and organisations translated and circulated books authored by Sheikhs Danfodio, Muhammadu Bello, Abdullahi Fodio for the use of students and coming generations.

The Sultan commended the efforts of Sokoto state government and other states in the efforts geared towards inculcating right knowledge and moral training in children.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero described the event as moral reawakening and educational booster to Nigerians especially students.

Ado-Bayero called on Nigerians to respect thier leaders and engage on knowledge pursue for the development of the society.

Earlier, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, reassured government commitment on supporting Sultanate Council activities.

Tambuwal said the activities were in line with government efforts on educational development and nation building.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Dr Abdullah Hakeem Quik, from Ontario Toronto Canada, underscored the importance of follow past leaders footsteps for ensuring good living among people.

In his paper titled ” The Societal Reform Through Effective and Visionary Leadership: A lesson from Sokoto Jihad Troumanate, Hakeen-Quck described Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio as reformer and shaper of modern world.

He enjoined scholars,teachers and tutors to tap from the resourcefulness of publications and good lifestyles of Danfodio.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar presented distinguished Abdullahi Fodio award of Knowledge and Scholarship to Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh.

Also the Sultan Muhammad Bello award of Good Governance was given to Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, Nana Asama’u award of Social Development to former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Hajia Lateefat

The Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio award of examplary leadership twas given o late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar award of Public Service to Alhaji Idris Koko and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar award of Peace Building to Sheikh Fu’ad Adeyemi of Habibiyya Mosque.

NAN reports that the week long event featured lectures series from scholars from different topics, quiz and debate competition by students. (NAN)