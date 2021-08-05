From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians to try and understand each other and to work together based on a common understanding in addressing the nation’s challenges.

The spiritual leader of Nigeria’s Muslims who was in Gombe to attend a conference by the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), stated that it is very important for Nigerians to understand one another, “because that is the essence of life”.

“We must understand one another and I always prefer understanding to tolerate. Because if you tolerate me, it is because there is nothing you can do to me, but if you understand me then you know who I am and I know who you are and we can work together based on that understanding and forge a common front,” he stated.

The Sultan who also paid a courtesy visit to Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, explained that the DCCN is an amalgamation of about 52 Da’awa groups across Nigeria and that they were in Gombe to discuss the way forward for the Muslims in the country and strategize ways to achieve stability and development of the country.

“The Almighty Allah put us together as Muslims, Christians and Atheists, people who don’t even believe there is God. We most all live together peacefully.

“We must work hard to tackle this insecurity, tackle hunger, tackle poverty and all the negative things afflicting our great country. Yes, we know we have problems and I have said it before that, things are not just normal and right in this country but we can make things normal and right by Allah’s wish, so we have to work hard,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Yahaya commended the group for organizing the conference and urged the council to look at ways of addressing the issue of disunity affecting Nigeria.

He stated, that things can only be normal if a Nigerian from Gombe state is seeing as a Nigerian rather than an indigene of Gombe in other states of the federation. “I want you to include this in your discussions and advise the government on how to address this issue”

On his part, chairman of the conference Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa also commended DCCN and other stakeholders for initiating the meeting to discuss national unity.

He said, “the reason we are gathered here today is so sensitive, important and timely at this critical stage in our nation’s journey. Let me also mention that the choice of the theme for this conference is apt and relevant to the current challenges facing this country”.

