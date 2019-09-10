Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has enjoined religious and political leaders to join hands with the government in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Abubakar gave the advice in Akure when he visited Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday.

The Sultan, who was in Akure for the 2019 Ulefunta festival, which marks the end of annual leave of Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure, decried the upsurge of criminality in the country and called on Nigerians to come together to fight the menace.

The Sultan said, as a traditional ruler, he was always ready to offer advice to fellow religious and traditional leaders.

“We must always speak the truth to you, that is what we have always done, and we will continue to speak the truth always,” he said.

The monarch called for religious tolerance between Christians and Muslims across the country.

Earlier, Akeredolu urged Nigerians to start seeing one another as one regardless of ethnic, political or religious background.

The governor said Ondo had been in good relationship with other tribes residing within the state, adding that the situation would continue to be so.

“I am sure we will all embrace ourselves as one again, religion should not divide us. Hausa and Fulani have lived with us for a very long time.

“On the issue of security, the problem is not those living with us, but the strangers. Those living with us are peaceful. The unity of Nigeria for us here, is non-negotiable,” he said.