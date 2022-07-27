The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Wednesday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Muharram from Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sighting of the new moon, based on the lunar Hijra Calendar, signifies Islamic new year 1444 AH.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered a holy month, second only to Ramadan in its significance.

Abubakar who is also the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave directive in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday July 28, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1443AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1444AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of their religious duties. (NAN)