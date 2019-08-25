Tunde Omolehin , Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday, gave his daughter in marriage to son of a former governor of Bauchi State, Mahmoud Isah Yuguda, following the payment of N50, 000 as bride price.

This is as Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar, gave Fatima out in marriage to the Emir of Bauchi after the payment of N50, 000 as bride price. The ceremony took place at the Sultan Bello Jima’at Mosque around 12 noon.

The solemnization was officiated by prominent Islamic clerics, including the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja, Professor Shehu Galadanchi, the Chief Imam of Ghana, the Sarkin Malamai of Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa, among others