From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Maryam Adamu Booth, leading Kannywood female actress, was yesterday unveiled as the brand ambassador of Sumal Foods Limited.

The occasion was attended by leading media houses, distributors of the product, members of the Kano business community among others.

Speaking at her unveiling, which took place at Bristol Hotel, the star actress assured that she would leverage on influence to drive the brand in the North and in Nigeria.

She added that she would take the brand to schools, colleges, and households, adding that a majority of her target group are young people, mothers and event managers.

She confessed that she took up the assignment as the company’s brand ambassador of the company given their drive and consistency for nutritional quality.

In his remarks, the National Sales Manager, Sumal Foods Limited, Sanjay Singh said the choice of the actress among a whole number of equally good actresses in the North was due to her strong character, humility and talent in the industry.

He described their partnership as beneficial to them and to the society as a whole as it would open up new chapters.

He said that Sumal Foods is a new comer in the field of providing the much needed nutrition to Nigeria while saying that their products come in different packages