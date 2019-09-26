Nigerians have commended the newly introduced Sumec Mobile Service which was launched in Lagos recently.

Speaking on the Mobile Service, Mr. Frederic Wang, Head, Sumec Nigerian Team, said that the service was embarked on after several complaints from customers.

He said the project has been successfully carried out at Ikeja, Surulere and Festac Town all in Lagos with over 2,000 customers assisted. One more service workshop is being planned for Lagos customers at the end of September before Onitsha will be visited.

Sumec Firman brand of generators is the exclusive brand name of Sumec Machinery and Company Limited, China and have been doing business in Nigeria for over 25 years by manufacturing and selling small and medium range generating sets.

Mr. Edward Adewale, one of the customers whose unserviceable generator was fixed in Ikeja, said he was happy when his generator started working in an amazing capacity again.