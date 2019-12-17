Sumec Firman, a leading power generator brand in Africa, said it is rewarding its numerous customers this Christmas season with free gifts to enable them have a fun -filled Christmas.

According to the company’s representative, Mr. Tony Wang, the Christmas promotions which will be on till December 21, 2019 is aimed at appreciating its customers this festive period and to make them happy. The gifts which range from Sumec Firman branded faze caps, vegetable oil and bags of rice are being giving out weekly to Customers that buy Sumec Generator, depending on the KVA purchased.

Mr Wang disclosed that the promotion is also designed to offer Nigerians the opportunity of buying original Sumec generators at designated dealers for the promotion which include Zonad Enterprises, Festac Town, Philpet Ventures Limited and Eze Chuddy Nigeria Limited, both at Ikeja, Lagos. “This strategy is deliberately designed to frustrate disgruntled elements that may try to sell fake Sumec generator brands to innocent Nigerians at this time of the year when patronage is high and when purchases are deliberately timed by buyers to enjoy the yuletide with their loved ones”. Sumec Firman is also enlightening Nigerians on its Service Campaign which has been very successful in Lagos, Onitsha, Nnewi, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

The purpose of this campaign was free servicing and maintenance of Sumec Firman generators in those cities. All faulty generators turned in by record number of customers were attended to by well trained and professional Engineers. Most importantly, original Sumec Spare parts were on display for those that needed to change some generator parts and get their generators back to efficient performance again. So far, over 2000 customers have benefitted from this noble project and plans are in place to sustain it periodically.

Sumec Firman brand of generators is the exclusive brand name of Sumec Machinery and Company Limited, China and have been doing business in Nigeria for over 25 years by manufacturing and selling small and medium range generator brands through its Dealers nationwide.