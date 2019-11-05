Customers that buy Sumec Firman brand of generators at the Lagos International Trade Fair will be appreciated with its recently introduced VIP Membership Card.

This gesture, which comes at no extra cost to the customer, according to Mr. Frederic Wang, Head, Sumec Nigerian team, is part of Sumec’s promotional package to customers who patronise them at the Fair. “We will be giving out free VIP Membership Cards to every customer that buys our generators at the fair as our own little way of rewarding loyalty. We are proud of our brand and will reward every customer that shows up in our stand during the fair to buy our products, especially generators, with our VIP card which entitles them to enjoy great services from our service centre and engineers.

“The VIP membership card is designed to guarantee holders of premium service, product extended warranty, special access to our authorised service engineers and other promotional events organised by Sumec,” noted Wang.

At this year’s Fair, Sumec will be represented by Estendo Power Products Company Limited, at their stand between the Cricket Pitch and main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos. On parade will be Sumec Firman’s award winning generator brands with capacities of 0.5 – 10kva, like the gasoline range SPG, FPG, RD and ECO brands. Also on display will be its diesel brand, water pumps and home appliances.

Sumec engineers will also be available to answer any agitating questions from customers as well as offer technical advice about the products. They will also create more awareness of how customers will be able to differentiate between original and fake Sumec generators in the market to avoid being victims of adulteration.