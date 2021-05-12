By Chinenye Anuforo

Summitech Computing Limited has disclosed plans to launch upgrades to its hospital management software in the coming weeks. These upgrades will also come with an expansion program to increase the reach of its services. This was discussed at a virtual event held to commemorate the company’s re-entry in the ICT space and how they intend to play in the sector.

In his speech, Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, CEO and founder, Summitech Computing Limited, said, “To strengthen our health system and make it uncompromised, effective and efficient, Summitech recognized the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo. The software is one that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people and enhance the hospital visit experience. Indigo was built with the aim of digitizing patient records, reducing patient wait time, improving hospital management of its inventory and payments and access to comprehensive reports. Initial tests have proven the software to achieve a fully utilized and efficient hospital management system. This is currently used across eight healthcare centers in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in sub-Saharan Africa.”

An improved version of Indigo is expected in the coming months.