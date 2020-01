Ingredients:

•Large prawns (shrimps)

•Cooking oil

•Garlic cloves peeled and minced

•Ginger sliced

•Peas

Carrot peeled and sliced

Coriander (cilantro) finely chopped

Chilli

Directions:

•Heat oil in wok. Stir fry garlic, ginger and chilli until fragrant.

Add peas and carrots, stir-fry for about 2 minute.

Add prawns and stir fry until the ingredients are well coated in the sauce and the prawns are cooked.

Garnish with finely chopped coriander.