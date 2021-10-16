Sports Minister Sunday Dare says that Nigeria can get better if Nigerians strive to do better. Dare spoke at the 18th Sun Awards in Lagos, applauding the management of Sun Publishing Ltd for initiating the award which recognises hardworking Nigerians.

The minister said the award is in line with national aspirations, adding that the ‘Sun Awards is an important award ceremony.’

This year’s awards has 24 recipients consisting of distinguished Nigerians from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment.

The Sun Awards 2020 is hosted by actor and comedian Gbenga Adeyinka.

