By Chukwudi Nweje

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha has said that The Sun Publishing limited plays a major role in mirroring and reporting developments in Nigeria.

Mustapha, who was chairman of The Sun Awards 2020, also said it is an honour for him to join the list of eminent Nigerians who have been found worthy to chair the awards.

Represented by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Mustapha commended the management of The Sun for their consistency in organizing the awards.

He said, “I thank the management of The Sun for organising these awards. The Sun award is a very important event ceremony, The Sun plays a major role in mirroring and reporting developments in Nigeria. I am very honored to join the league of eminent Nigerians who have been found worthy to chair this awards.”

