Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Uwguanyi has entered the Eko Hotel and Suits Expo event centre amid pomp and ceremony.

Ugwuanyi is being honoured as The Governor of the Year.

READ ALSO Momentum gathers as guests stream in for The Sun Awards

The governor was ushered into the arena by tens of women and traditional dance groups that sang and danced to welcome as he made his way in.

He has taken his seat as the programme for the event is underway