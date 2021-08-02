Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has condoled Zamfara Correspondents Chapel and the council, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of Mallam Mohammed Nasir of The Sun Newspapers.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Director General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, Government House on Monday in Gusau.

Matawalle was quoted as saying Nasir would be missed mostly by the government and people of Zamfara in general.

The governor described the late Nasir as a resilient and objective journalist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasir died in the early hours of Monday in his residence in Kaduna following a brief illness.

According to Matawalle, I am aware of how the deceased contributed his quota professionally and socially to the unity and growth of our dear state.

“This earned him so much respect both among his colleagues, the people of the state and his associates.

“We will all miss him so much, but as Muslims, we know that Allah knows best on every account and we must therefore submit to Him while praying He grants the soul of this gentle deceased rahma and accommodate him in Jannatu Firdaus.

“I condole with the deceased immediate family as well as the Correspondents Chapel and the entire NUJ family.

“I pray Allah to give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the governor said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

