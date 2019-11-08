Olamide Babatunde

The Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ), Sun Chapter, has sharpened the digital skills of its editorial staff in a one – day training at the Ikeja city office in Lagos.

The training focused on marketing skills , career development and how to grow the influence of the organisation within the digital space.

Speaking on the essence of the trainning, Chairman of the NUJ Sun Chapter, Ayodele Ojo said It was pertinent to get on with new skills and tools needed to navigate the digital world as a corporate organisation.

“Getting conversant with digital skills will enhance our relativity with the people and drive us further to success” , he said.

Coming under Ziqora, a strategic training partner with Google, Harri Obi, a certified Google trainer put in the hours of taking staff members through various courses in line with Google’s objectives to train 10 million by 2020.

He said: “Google has the aim of achieving the ten million goals by 2020 so they have sent people like me out here to teach these skills to people”.

The session was an interactive one as participants asked for clarifications on knotty areas, leveraged on the situation to explore more opportunities available on Google business tool

The vice-chairman Sun chapter, Paul Eweruba urged participants to be more attuned to the activities of NUJ as there will be more programmes coming up before the end of the year.