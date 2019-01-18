Tunde Thomas

Members of staff of Sun Publishing Ltd, started the year 2019 on a glorious note with their usual annual Thanksgiving service on Friday.

This year’s edition featured Pastor Femi Faseru, of Kingsway International Christian Centre, (KICC), Maryland, Lagos. The cleric brought new insights with his preaching which gave hope and offered new impetus to right work ethic and attitude.

Earlier, in his opening speech, the Managing Director of Sun Publishing, Mr Eric Osagie, told the staff and guests that it was fitting for an organisation to return thanks to God after going through rough times and is still standing firm even without losing any of its staff.

”In 2018, we were here, and this is 2019 and we are here again for another version of our annual Thanksgiving service.

“We are here not by our might or power but by the grace of God.

“Those in authorities have told us that Nigerians should tighten their belts, that we might be going through another tough year. But for us, it is not going to be rough; it is not going to be smooth. It is going to a successful and glorious year,” he declared.

In his sermon, Pastor Faseru challenged the staff to work to their utmost best, noting that hard work truly edifies. Basing his sermon on the Parable of The Sower, he emphasised the importance of productivity to the success of any organisation.

READ ALSO Open letter to new IGP, Mohammed Adamu

“Do not aim at offering 30 per cent service for it is below the pass mark and within the failure bracket. Do not aim at offering 60 per cent service; aim at offering 100 per cent service. That is the best acceptable,” he said.

He then offered fervent prayers for the health and longevity of the organisation while committing the staff and management to God, with the staff praying along, singing and dancing.

The event also saw various awards going to staff and units which were adjudged to have performed creditably in the out-gone year.