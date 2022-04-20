From Kenneth Udeh

Teachers and students of Arochukwu Community School, Arochukwu Lolcal Government Area of Abia-North constituency have expressed their gratitude to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the renovation of their school saying they’ll no longer be beaten by the sun nor rain.

They stated this on Monday when the Senate Chief Whip led a delegation to commission the newly reconstructed school building which he expedited in the community.

Narrating their ordeals prior to Kalu’s intervention, Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Ejim Obioma said due to the deplorable state of its facilities, particularly with the roofs blown away, whenever it rained, all academic activities were disrupted. Ejim said staff and pupils also had to endure the heat of the scorching sun, whenever humidity was at its peak. She said these discouraged children within the community from attending school.

“The joy you have brought to us is immeasurable, that is why we are all gathered here, with the reconstruction of this building and the provision of learning materials, you have boosted the morale of these students…Before your intervention, this building was so terrible that most of the students stopped coming to schools because the building used to be dilapidated with no roof. Both the pupils and staff get beaten by the sun and the rain, but you have reconstructed this school as if you’re an indigene of Arochukwu… You didn’t only reconstruct the building, you also provided furniture, study textbooks, bags and other writing materials, we have never had it this good… The road which leads to this school has been so bad for the last 30 years but you have also built it for us.You have made them willing to learn and happy to come to school. As for the teachers, you have made us proud and increased our zeal to teach these children because you have made everything easy for us,” Ejim said.

The school community offered prayers to Orji Kalu saying that they support him to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Kalu in his address said the school project was part of his commitment to improve the lives of the people in his constituents.

He advised the students to strive for excellence and remain focused on their academic pursuits.

He also lamented the discontinuation of the free education programme which he implemented when he was governor of the state between 1999-2007. He urged the staff to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the state in 2023 for them to enjoy free education and other dividends of democracy.

“Unlike before, when I was governor, I ensured that we have free education. Unfortunately, since I left, you people have been paying to get education. Aside from renovation, we have distributed free learning materials, which include, school bags, text books, desks and so on. If you support the APC to take over the state, we will ensure that free education comes back. Check the records, none of your representatives in the last eight years has done one third of what we are doing currently in my first term at the senate,” Kalu stated.