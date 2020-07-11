The Taraba State correspondent Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday elected the state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr Sylvanus Viashima, and six others as officials to pilot their affairs, following the impeachment of the previous exco.

The congress also elected Alhaji Sadiq Adamu of NAN and Salisu Waziri of VON as the Chairman and vice respectively, while Sani Suleiman of FRCN, Nathaniel Gbaoron of Business Day and Bashir Adamu of Liberty TV were elected as secretary, assistant secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Speaking after swearing in the new officials, the state Chairman of NUJ Mr Jovita Shafe congratulated the new officials and urged them to work hard to unite the Chapel and protect the integrity of the union in the state.

In his response, Alhaji Adamu said that he would run an inclusive administration that would put the welfare of members at the as the overriding priority.

He assured that he would work hard to ensure that correspondents in the state work in line with the ethics of the profession, and called on the other members who lost in the election to accept defeat in good faith and join hands with him in building the dream chapel.

The Wale Ayodele led leadership of the Chapel was impeached by two-thirds of the Congress over gross violation of the NUJ constitution about two months ago, with the state council subsequently taking over the running of the Chapel.