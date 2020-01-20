Sun Trust Bank has appointed Mrs Halima Buba as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

A statement from the bank says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given nod to the appointment via a letter signed by the Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi.

The letter noted that Mrs Buba would take over from Mr. Ayo Babatunde.

Her appointment was premised on her years of experience as a financial expert and a seasoned banker with over 20 years of experience in both the private and public sector with recognizable and impressive strides.

Buba who hails from Adamawa is a co-founder of TAJ consortium, a group of young dynamic technocrats cum financial advisory experts, who specialise in trade finance, project and export development finance, syndication and specialised finance.

She is currently sitting on the board of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as a non-executive director and participate among other key stakeholders in making critical decisions to ensure that the nation’s wealth is being channeled to optimum use for the future generations.

Mrs Buba rose to the rank of deputy general manager in Ecobank Nigeria, in charge of FCT and the North, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in building cross-functional teams and focused on business development and market expansion.