Rishi Sunak has formally taken over as Britain’s 57th PM today after Liz Truss drew a line under her disastrous 49-day tenure.

The incoming premier has been asked to form a government by King Charles in the traditional ‘kissing hands’ ceremony – and will now return to Downing Street to address the nation. He was accompanied by an aide instead of his wife

Earlier, Liz Truss hailed her ‘significant achievements’ as she gave her farewell speech outside No10 – sealing her fate as the shortest-serving PM ever.