Unconfirmed reports say Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, commonly called Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night, a top source familiar with the matter told our correspondent.

Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

The source said that Igboho will be repatriated to Nigeria on Tuesday (today) from Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub region.

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” the source said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.