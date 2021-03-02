This is the direction the tense situation in the country in the last six months or so is moving with President Muhammadu Buhari’s indiscriminately and disproportionately giving top – most appointments, especially in the security sector to his Fulani people. The same with the order the Inspector General of Police, Fulani – born Mr. Mohammed Adamu, was reported to have given last week for the arrest of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho.

Given the fact that Buhari and his government have not been acting against the Fulanis, the Yoruba see any harassment of Mr. Igboho as an attack on the ethnic group. Also putting the country in the danger of exploding and going into chaos was the recent inciting claptrap statement of a Fulani – leader, Sheikh Gumi telling some Fulani bandits he met in the forest that Christian soldiers were the ones killing them. And the tribalism – influenced claim of the Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Bala Mohammed, that Fulani herdsmen have a right to carry AK – 47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons to protect their cows.

I was shocked on Saturday to see a report in the press that some security men in the city of Oyo acting on the orders of the IGP Adamu made an attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho the previous day. An action which was said to have been prompted by the seven – day quit notice he gave to Fulani herdsmen in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State because of the rampant kidnapping of his people, the wanton raping of their housewives, unmarried women and young girls and large – scale destruction of property.The constitution of Nigeria allows any citizen or foreigner to move freely and settle anywhere in the country. But it does not permit anyone to destroy other people’s farms and other property or carry out criminal activities against them.

If it is true that IGP Adamu gave orders for the arrest of Igboho then he is supporting the illegal or unlawful act of his Fulani kinsmen in destroying the property of the Yoruba in their God given South – West. How can Fulani herdsmen be making money from breeding and selling their cows and be using their animals to destroy farmlands and crops in the South – West and preventing Yoruba farmers from making their own livelihood?

What would have been wrong was if Igboho had gone back home and incited his people to start attacking Fulani herdsmen straightaway. But he did a reasonable thing in limiting his action to just warning them to leave their territory if they would not stop causing trouble and problem in their host communities.

If IGP Adamu ordered the arrest of Igboho that is additional evidence that Fulani leaders see and treat their people and the Fulani from other West African countries as superior to Nigerians of other ethnic groups. The other day it was in the press that a Fulani herdsman who alleged that a Yoruba man killed his cow in Ifon, Ondo State made a report to a security officer in Abuja who ordered the man accused of the action to come to his office at a given deadline.

Is Ifon, a town in Ondo State under the police in Abuja and is it not frivolous and ridiculous that the man was asked to travel down to the Federal Capital Territory on such a minor matter? Was it not the police in Ifon that should have handled the case?

How can IGP Adamu order the arrest of Igboho when he has not taken action against Sheikh Gumi who committed a serious offence under the hate speech law in lying against Christians by telling his Fulani people that soldiers of the faith were the ones killing them in the North? A false, reckless and sinful allegation that puts the lives of Christians and southerners in the North in danger!

Nigeria is in such precarious situation that efforts must be made by all to scale down tribal and religious hatred that could lead to civil war and the disintegration of the country.

Next week: Where the ancestors of some of today’s prominent Lagosians came from in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Kwara and Kogi States.

Why Atiku should heed my hereafter advice

Of the three politicians Almighty God sent me to as His candidate during a presidential election in the last 28 years, late Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola in 1993 for that year’s June 12 poll, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in 2001 for the 2003 voting exercise, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whom I went to in 2017 for the 2019 presidential poll is the most culpable and worst offender.

To begin with, 14 months before the 2019 election on the instruction of the Lord I gave him a copy of the book He caused me to publish in September 2004 titled: Nigeria Set Aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment. So, unlike Abiola and Babangida Atiku Abubakar had the evidence that the Heavenly Father speaks one – to – one with me.

Another reason why Atiku should have reacted warmly to the divine message I conveyed to him was a story in the Chapter 13 of the book. This was how Almighty God because of me saved my friend Lagos Island – born General Tajudeen Adeniyi Olanrewaju, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army and Minister of Communications (1995 – 97), from execution in 1998 by General Sani Abacha for the phantom coup of 1997.

The Lord had told me two years earlier that Olanrewaju would run into such a problem but that He would not allow him to be killed. This was because in January 1995 Olanrewaju had submitted my name to General Abacha for appointment as a Minister in his cabinet. When this failed he got the Military Administrator of Ondo State, Colonel Ahmed Usman, to appoint me the Chairman of the Akure Local Government.

In the letter in January 2018 in which I conveyed God’s message to Alhaji Atiku after I spoke with him on December 26, 2017, I let him know that in 2005 General Olanrewaju wanted to contest the governorship election in 2007 but could not do so because he had not been pardoned. In 1999 he, Lt. General Donald Oladapo Diya, the Chief of General Staff and Deputy Head of State and General Abdulkarim Adisa, the Minister of Works got clemency for their death sentence for the abortive putsch of 1997 and were released from prison. But they were not granted pardon.

Consequently, I took Olanrewaju’s matter to the Ancient of Days in 2005 and He promised to help him to be pardoned. For this the Lord said he was to provide a cow to be slaughtered during the 21 – day fasting and prayer exercise to be carried out by seven Muslim clerics. But Olanrewaju declined because he thought it was not possible for him to be singled out for pardon.

My 428 – page book published in 2004 has 19 Chapters. Knowing that because Atiku had a busy time campaigning for the February 2019 poll I took steps to make things easy for him. I wrote out briefs on the issues in each chapter and typed them into 14 pages and had a subtitle on each page to let him know the contents treated.

To be continued next Wednesday

Tony Momoh, a role model & Godly man

This series ended last week with the recommendation that the committee to which I belonged recommended that Prince Momoh should be dropped as the Minister of Information and Culture along with some media aides in General Babangida’s administration. The report of our recommendation was leaked to Prince Momoh and the others by someone in either Babangida’s office or that of his Deputy, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu the Chief of General Staff.

May Prince Tony Momoh continue to rest with the Lord and be among His favourites on the Day of Judgment!

Although I was in the team that recommended his removal from the cabinet, which took place two years later, in 1990, Prince Momoh never held it against me. Since the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Royal Highness Olu Falae, invited me and the four others for the meeting, I think Prince Momoh saw what we did as a national duty for the good of the Babangida administration and the country and that four years were enough for him since he was not in government to make money.

Our relationship remained cordial until he died last month on February 1. We phoned each other when there was need to do especially on his birthday. I was one of the few close to him whom he phoned and sent a text message to watch his interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in 2019 when he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Unlike Prince Momoh one of the two others we advised General Babangida to drop in 1988 is still bitter and hostile to me 34 years after, including waging spiritual wars against me up till two months ago. But that is a matter between the octogenarian and Almighty God in the rest of his life and in his hereafter.

May Prince Tony Momoh continue to rest with the Lord and be among His favourites on the Day of Judgment!