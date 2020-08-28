Henry Akubuiro

Revered theatre scholar and playwright, Professor Sunday Enesi Ododo, has been appointed the new General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Iganmu.

Prof. Ododo, who is assuming this position from his beat as Professor of Performance Aesthetics and Theatre Technology in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, University of Maiduguri, will resume work on September 1, 2002.

Reacting to the appointment, Prof. Ododo told Daily Sun, “We see the appointment as a clarion call to nation building and to particularly shape up our cultural and performative space. In this quest, we hope to be a Centre of gravity for our national creative and performative endowments to locate Nigeria vibrantly on the world theatrical map.

“Indeed, it’s a welcome opportunity to make our modest contributions to reposition the National Theatre as the oyster of Nigeria’s extant cultural heritage, artistic industry and national unity. To this extent, synergy of intentions and actions among all Nigerian artists should be sacrosanct.

“The task ahead is onerous but surmountable if every artist plays his/her part well, with the government providing the enabling environment. Together, we should see beyond the promised land.”