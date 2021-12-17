By Henry Akubuiro

The National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, came alive last Friday, as the second edition of National Festival of Unity kicked off, amid resonating Bata drums and colourful masquerades. When the event ended two days later, after a potpourri of music, dance, comedy and drama shows, the audience felt like never letting go.

Themed “Enduring Optimism”, the festival featured dances, songs and theatrical performances from enthusiastic artistes.

At the opening ceremony, Prof Sunday Ododo, the CEO/General Manager, National Theatre of Nigeria, said he was delighted that the dream he nursed a year ago on taking over as the boss of the theatre house had continued to grow from strength to strength.

He noted, “Very few things gladden the heart better than a dream come true. Still, fewer things bring more joy than living to witness a second enactment of that dream and vision”

The idea behind the event, he added, was inspired by the 2nd World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (Festac’77) hosted by Nigeria.

He remarked,” By hosting our own annual festival, we are in essence going back to the basics. This is because the National Theatre was home to FESTAC. Festival of Unity is, indeed, a revival of spirits of that festival —FESTAC. NATFU is for all Nigerians, good people of the universe. We are set to make our country proud once again through her creative ingenuity.”

Professor Ododo said, in a bid to preserve, promote and present the cultural heritage of Nigeria and to identify and hone talents, the National Theatre had acquired a radio broadcasting line from NBC and was on the verge of getting a National Theatre Television license to help in the broadcast of Arts and cultural events, contents like documentaries and feature films. He also informed that the National Theatre Monograph Series would be released to the public soon.

Professor Abba Tijani, DG, National Commission for Museum and Monuments, praised the new National Theatre leadership for bringing innovations to the culture house still undergoing reconstruction. “I can’t remember the last time the National Theatre of Nigeria had this kinds of activities. I respect him because he is creative and engages his colleagues and initiatives programmes that would tough lives,” he said.

He applauded the timeliness of the festival, coming at a time the nation was facing the problem of insecurity, and needing good programmes that would affect all. He assured that the National Theatre had already been included as a National Monument.

Speaking through a representative, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said, “A festival that celebrates life, builds bridges of unity, promotes peace and harmony, as well as rekindles the hope of the people is not only laudable but should be supported,” while assuring that, on completion, the National Theatre, with its world class standard facilities, would be better positioned to live up to its billing by performing optimally its statutory functions.

On the 2nd of the festival, of Saturday, December 11, four government-appointed heads of agencies were Alhaji Bello Shehu Ilelah —Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Alhaji Adedayo Thomas —Executive Director, National Films and Video Censors Board (NFVBC); Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON); and Prof. Abba Tijani, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, who also attended the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Prof. Sunday Ododo, FNAL, explained the importance of having these heads of agencies, because all were involved in the creative industry either in the determining of what was played on radio and tv; advertisement and publicity for the budding talents, among others.

Alhaji Bello Shehu Ilelah was specially applauded by the audience for the National Theatre Radio license. He promised that he would be at the commissioning of the Radio Station and also TV Station when the stations were set to take.

The high point of the three-day event, which climaxed on Sunday December 12, was the unforgettable command performance by the National Troupe of Nigeria, a creation of Mike Okonkwo.

