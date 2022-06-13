Food services giant in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) expanded its footprint across the country with the opening of two branches in the ancient city of Ilorin North- Central Zone.

Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi, said while delivering his speech as the special guest of honour at the official opening ceremony at the weekend in Ilorin, the state capital said the government was delighted to be associated with SFL because of its high standards in the food services industry.

“As a government, we recognise the potential of food in bringing people of diverse cultures and communities together and that is why we are excited to have Sundry Foods Limited headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State establish presence in our state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Kwara State government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (SAN) has designed a number of proactive investment attractive policies for businesses in the state to thrive and our administration remains committed in making business environment safe and conducive for investors,’’ the Deputy Governor said.

In a press release signed by Mr Nduka Mokwunye, Head Marketing, said the two new branches located at Asa Dam Road and Post Office Junction in Ilorin, respectively are set to offer popular SFL Food brands including Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle, KiliGrill and Nibbles Ice Cream to its teeming customers and the general public.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Executive Director of Sundry Foods Limited, Mr Nnamdi Opara , said that the two branches were the first to be opened in the state as part of the company’s 2022 planned expansion expected to cover major cities across the country.

‘’The event of today is motivated by our strategic expansion effort designed to increase our presence in the North Central zone and to give our customers in Kwara State the opportunity to stay connected with our services,’’ he said

Opara, who was represented at the occasion by Mr Jubril Shoaga, General Manger, Lagos and South West Region, SFL reiterated his company’s passion for maintaining high standards in its products and services delivery, while assuring individuals, families and corporate entities that SFL remains a reliable ally in offering the best that they could get in any internationally renowned foods services company. He expressed gratitude to the state government for the warm reception accorded SFL and particularly the Deputy Governor for finding time despite his tight schedules to honour the company’s invitation.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .