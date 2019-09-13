Sunlight detergent is poised to empower and encourage women to be the best they can be at every stage of their life.

A leading brand in the Unilever Shakti programme, Sunlight is set to use the platform of fashion as a vehicle for empowerment and will be working with Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week to achieve this.

In April 2019, two Nigerian fashion designers, Chechi Arinze and Titi Belo benefitted from Sunlight’s initiative to support young female entrepreneurs. They both smiled home with N2 million.

“This initiative will help so many women in fashion as we, in turn, will provide training to the women that are coming after us,” Belo said.

Arinze added: “This fund will enable me to impact more women and businesses around me.”

Meanwhile, from August to October 2019, there will be a series of engagements in which Sunlight will participate including fashion Focus Talks and Lagos Fashion Week.