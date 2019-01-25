Tosin Ajirire

With several albums to his credit, uncountable stage performances, both home and abroad, numerous collaborations with local and international artistes, including Stevie Wonder, Manu Dibango, Youssou N’Dour and Salif Keita, in addition to Hollywood appearances, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

From his humble beginning in 1967 when he made a debut with Alaanu L’oluwa, which turned out a commercial failure after selling a meager 13 copies, to now when his albums are in high demand, King Sunny Ade has come a long way.

At a time hip hop music seems to be holding sway on the continent, like the Rock of Gibraltar, the juju maestro and acclaimed ‘Master Guitarist’ has stood his ground. Till date, his juju music, laced with traditional percussion and flavoured with western rock, has continued to inspire a vast generation of Nigerian musicians. No wonder, he was twice nominated for the Grammy and appointed a visiting Professor of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

For being relentless as an entertainer and for waxing stronger even at 72, King Sunny Ade has emerged winner of The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award 2018.