Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member of the House of Representatives representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has appealed for calm over the recent Supreme Court verdict which sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) party’s David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Sunny-Goli, who said the recent judgment was surprising to the leadership of the party, however, expressed optimism that the unexpected decision would be overturned.

According to the lawmaker, Lyon remains the choice of the vast majority of Bayelsans which was demonstrated in the overwhelming victory at the November 16 governorship election, and that the court would eventually make the vote of the people count.

Sunny-Goli urged members of the party to remain law-abiding and shun all acts of violence while waiting for the party to explore legal and legitimate way to restore its mandate.

The statement read in part:

“The Supreme Court revising the electoral victory of Chief David Lyon was surprising to most people, including myself, because of the wide acceptance and the immense support the All Progressives Congress (APC) got from the bulk of eligible voters in Bayelsa State.

“It is unbelievable that when the people of Bayelsa was about witnessing an administration that will prioritize the interest of the masses after the eight years of misrule and financial misappropriation by the so-called restoration government led by Hon Seriake Dickson, the unimaginable happened.

“While what is happening in our dear State, Bayelsa, leaves much to be desired, we must as aptly admonished by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, shun all acts of violence and lawlessness with the firm belief that, at the end, we will come out victorious sooner or later. We should rather remain united and optimistic and give the leadership of the APC the needed support mostly in our prayers, as it lawfully finds a way out of this unexpected situation.

“Democracy is about the people; it is about what the majority of people want. Bayelsa people have loudly spoken. We spoke through the ballot box and affirmed that we want the good-natured David Lyon. We are still maintaining, even in the current imbroglio, that David Lyon is our choice for Governor.”