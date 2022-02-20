From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The federal representative for Nembe/ Brass Federal constituency, Hon Sunny-Goli has supported a total of 412 constituents operating Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMSE) in the Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency with the sum of ₦41.2 million.

The beneficiaries drawn from all communities in Nembe/ Brass Federal constituency, converged at Opu-Nembe Town Hall for those in Nembe Local Government Area and Cameroun Ama Hall for those in Brass Local Government Area.

Sunny- Goli in his remarks at the training session, facilitated through the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) said the idea to take the beneficiaries through an Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme is to equip them with the requisite knowledge, required to effectively run their businesses for maximum profit.

The Federal lawmaker implored the beneficiaries to maximise the training programme, so as to achieve the purpose for which it has been conceived, saying it was tailored to help them improve on their entrepreneurial skills, so they can grow their businesses beyond their current level of operation.

He expressed optimism to see the beneficiaries become reference points of successful entrepreneurs, who started small, but with diligence, commitment, dedication, and discipline, grow their businesses into household names in their respective enterprises.

“What we are witnessing here today, is a reiteration of my unwavering commitment and dedication to adding value to you, my constituents. As you would all attest to, the economic sustenance of my constituents has been a major thrust of my stewardship as your representative, which has seen us roll out diverse Empowerment Programmes, to improve the quality of life of constituents.

“According to Helmut Schmidt, ‘the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.’ This is the inspiration behind this Business Empowerment Training Programme, which is tailored to help you improve on your entrepreneurial skills, so you can grow your businesses beyond your current level of operation. We are strongly of the opinion that you can manage your businesses better than you are doing presently. To this end, I implore you to maximise this training programme, to achieve the purpose for which it has been conceived.”

EEach beneficiary was given N100, 000 each at the end of the training programme to plough back into their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries in Twon-Brass, Mrs. Iniemiekuma Thompson expressed appreciation to the Federal lawmaker for prioritizing the welfare of his constituents, especially the women, assured him that the knowledge they have acquired during the training session, and the money he has made available to boost their businesses, shall be judiciously utilised

Other beneficiaries from Nembe, Fagha Shidi and Rose Iyalla, applauded the initiative from Sunny-Goli, noting that the gesture has injected life into their struggling businesses. They called on other political office holders to emulate the people-centred programmes of Sunny-Goli, pointing out that he has raised the bar in the area of representation.