From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Hon Israel Sunny-Goli (APC, Brass-Nembe), Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, has commended the peaceful conduct of the congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State over the weekend.

The federal lawmaker also hailed the process that produced the newly elected state executives of the party, saying the Congress was transparent, free and fair.

Sunny-Goli, reacting to the emergence of Chief Dennis Otiotio-Odoni at the just concluded state congress, said the peaceful conduct of the congress is an indication that the Bayelsa APC is one big united family.

‘The Bayelsa State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has unambiguously demonstrated its fidelity to democratic principles.

‘The transparent, free and fair process that has produced for our great party, the executives to lead and prepare it ahead of the general elections, is self-evident, that we are committed to internal democracy.

‘I heartily congratulate all the newly elected executives of our great party. I congratulate all the contestants as well. This is a contest where everyone is a winner.

‘I must not fail to acknowledge the commitment of our teeming members, whose unflinching support for our great party over the years, has seen our party grow in strength and gain wide acceptance in the state.

‘The impressive pedigree of our newly elected executives is a testament to the foresightedness of our party men and women, who in their wisdom have chosen men and women of great repute, to lead and prepare the party, for the 2023 general elections.

‘I commend profoundly, the leader of our great party, the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources, for State, Chief Timipre Sylva, as well as other critical stakeholders, and the Yusuf Adejo led State Congress Committee, for committing to a process wherein the democratic franchise of the people was freely expressed. This has resulted in a rancour-free congress, thus validating that the process was transparent, free and fair.

‘I am confident in the ability and capability of the newly elected executives of the party to steer the ship of our great party to victory come 2023,’ he said.

