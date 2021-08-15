An unprecedented crowd! That was what watched the maiden edition of the Isreal Sunny-Goli marathon which took place Saturday in Brass.

The marathon which was won by Anthony Sample Wari from Odioma is to be an annual event going by the plans of the financier, Isreal Sunny-Goli a member of the federal House of Representatives.

Speaking after the race yesterday, Sunny-Goli said he never knew the marathon race would attract such a huge crowd of his constituents.

“The primary aim of the event is to unify constituents and cement the relationship of oneness as people with one indivisible entity to foster peace and unity. This has been achieved from what I saw,” Sunny-Goli said.

He added that on December another historical one would be organized to discover some hiding talents at the grassroots level to encourage sporting activities.

80 year old Nathaniel Tommy Isele Puko and 69 year old Mrs Taitai Puko were however the cynosure of all eyes in the marathon race, even as they were rewarded for putting up a sterling performance in spite of their age.