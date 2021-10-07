Sports loving Federal House of Representatives member, Israel Sunny-Goli has tasked the Super Eagles to continue their fine run in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers as they face Central African Republic Thursday in Lagos.

Sunny-Goli said last month’s 2-1 away victory over Cape Verde was a wonderful way to start the campaign, even as he tasked Gernot Rohr and his boys not to relax.

“I m happy the Super Eagles started the campaign on a winning note. I urge them to go all out again against CAR, especially against the backdrop of the fact that it is a home game that is coming up few days after we celebrated our 61st Independence anniversary. They should beat CAR well and put smiles on the faces of our country men,” Sunny-Goli stated.

The lawmaker representing Brass/Nembe federal constituency stressed that the desire of every Nigerian is to see the Eagles do well on the field of play insisting that the team must at all times do its best to do the country proud.

